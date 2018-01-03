

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg fire crews had to put out a blaze inside an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

An official said crews responded to 240 Chestnut Street in the Wolseley area just after 2:30 a.m.

The fire started near the back of the building inside a fire escape, the official said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was put out and crews are no longer on scene.

There is no estimate on damages yet.