Apartment complex catches fire overnight
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 7:29AM CST
Winnipeg fire crews had to put out a blaze inside an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
An official said crews responded to 240 Chestnut Street in the Wolseley area just after 2:30 a.m.
The fire started near the back of the building inside a fire escape, the official said.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was put out and crews are no longer on scene.
There is no estimate on damages yet.