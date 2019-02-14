Community members against the location proposed for of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre aren’t giving up.

Last month, city council agreed to a conditional use and rezoning application to pave the way for the 50-bed long-term treatment facility on the old Vimy Arena site.

Around 170 people launched an appeal at city hall against the conditional use approval.

More than 600 letters and other correspondence were filed as part of the appeal application.

“I am concerned for the safety of children playing in the area and the increase of violence seen with drug addicts," wrote one woman.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he supports the centre in the city’s battle against the drug crisis.

The appeal is set for Feb. 21.