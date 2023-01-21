'Appeared to be in psychosis': patient becomes violent at Grace Hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating after a patient became violent at Grace Hospital Saturday morning, causing damage, and alarming patients and staff.

Police say they were called to the hospital just after 7 a.m. for reports of a disturbance. "Officers were required for an adult male who was damaging property and appeared to be in psychosis," said an email to CTV News from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said that a patient receiving care at the hospital became violent, damaging a patient room and a bathroom.

"There are no reported injuries, and property damage is currently being assessed and repaired by facility management. We expect the damaged areas will be cleaned and fully operational again shortly," said Scott Sime, WRHA Regional Director of Communications & Public Relations in an email statement to CTV News.

"We want to recognize and commend our staff, physicians, and security for their quick action in containing this sudden and alarming situation, and for protecting each other and their other patients," the email went on to say.

No charges have yet been laid, though the WPS said it continues to investigate. The patient is still being treated in hospital.