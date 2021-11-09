Argos' Law, Bombers' Bighill, Riders' Leonard named CFL top performers of the week

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Adam Bighill (4) tackles Montreal Alouettes' Cameron Artis-Payne (26) during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, November 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Adam Bighill (4) tackles Montreal Alouettes' Cameron Artis-Payne (26) during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, November 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories