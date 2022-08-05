Arlen Dumas out as AMC Grand Chief

Arlen Dumas is officially out as Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC).

The AMC ousted Dumas with a vote of non-confidence Friday afternoon.

Dumas had been suspended following an investigation into workplace misconduct by AMC’s executive council. The council determined Dumas' actions amounted to workplace sexual harassment.

Dumas has called the claims, “unfounded.”

Chief Cornell McLean will continue to serve as Acting Grand Chief. A byelection will take place on October 19, 2022.