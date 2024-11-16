WINNIPEG
    • Mother and daughter dead after semi fails to stop at intersection: Manitoba RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image)
    An eight-year-old girl has died after sustaining life-threatening injuries from a collision involving two vehicles in southern Manitoba.

    According to the RCMP, the crash happened at the intersection of provincial roads 201 and 306 around 7 p.m. Friday.

    An investigation found that a 25-year-old man from Brampton, Ont. was driving a semi-trailer travelling eastbound on Provincial Road 201. RCMP said the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Provincial Road 306.

    As the truck entered the intersection, it collided with an SUV travelling southbound, RCMP said.

    The car was being driven by a 35-year-old woman from the RM of Rhineland. The driver died at the scene, while her eight-year-old daughter was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died.

    The 25-year-old semi-trailer driver was also taken to hospital. His injuries were treated and the man was released.

    RCMP said charges are expected in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

