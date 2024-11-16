Manitoba founding father Louis Riel honoured on 139th anniversary of execution

Nearly 140 years after Louis Riel’s death, dozens gathered to remember Manitoba’s founding father at his gravesite.

Born in Saint Boniface in 1844, Riel was a Métis leader and a key figure in the Red River and North-West resistance. He also helped bring Manitoba into Confederation.

In 1885, Riel was executed after he was found guilty of high treason for his involvement in the resistance to Canada’s encroachment on Métis territories. However, earlier this year, he was officially recognized as Manitoba’s first premier.

Louis Riel was executed on Nov. 16, 1885 after he was found guilty for high treason.

On Saturday, Riel’s life and legacy was honoured by a commemorative ceremony led by the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF).

“His memory has persevered, it is even growing stronger, and it’s such a good thing that folks who represent Canada, Manitoba and others come forward and pay those respects,” said Will Goodon, MMF housing minister.

Members of all levels of government, as well as some Indigenous leaders, paid their respects by laying wreaths of flowers at Riel’s gravesite.

“I know when they executed Riel 139 years ago, they thought they were ridding themselves of a problem,” said Liberal MP Dan Vandal. “The didn’t realize that 139 years later, we would have all of us here today commemorating his death.

“The impact that Riel has had on this country is profound.”

Throughout his life, Riel was dedicated to protecting the language, culture and land rights of Métis and Indigenous people across the country.

“Today is also a celebration of resiliency and survival of the Métis people and culture,” said Manitoba’s Advanced Education and Training Minister Renée Cable.

“Riel, we know, was a man of tremendous conviction, led the Red River Métis people in their struggle for self-determination,” said Matt Allard, city councillor for Saint Boniface.

Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand vowed to erect a statue in honour of Louis Riel in Montreal.

To honour Riel’s legacy beyond Manitoba, MMF President David Chartrand vowed to erect a statue in Montreal – a French stronghold that recognized Riel’s fight.

“Our people have a great deal of respect and appreciation for Quebec, and that’s something we will keep because we are loyalists as Métis,” he said. “We never forget our debt, or our relationship, or our kinship, or our friendships.

“That’s who we are.”

Chartrand didn’t say when the statue would be built, however, he said he’s spoken with representatives from the Quebec government and plans are in the works.