Armed and barricaded situation lasted nearly 10 hours, three people charged: police

Three people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.

On Aug. 12, police say officers were patrolling the West Broadway area and saw man who was believed to be known to police, parking a stolen truck in the 300 block of Langside Street.

Police said the officers drove their car in front of the truck and got out to try to take the man in custody. However, police said the man rammed the cruiser, just missing the officers, and got away from police after driving into oncoming traffic.

The following day, police were able to get a search warrant for the 300 block of Langside Street for a different man, Daniel Foui, in connection with an investigation into the illegal possession of firearms.

At 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13, officers found Foui in the area of Broadway and Furby Street and arrested him after a short foot chase.

Foui, 33, was charged with several weapons-related offences. The charges have not been proven in court.

At 8:52 p.m., police said officers executed the search warrant at the residence on Langside Street and took several people into custody.

Police said the man who had escaped officers the day prior was among those inside the residence, and refused to leave, leading to an armed and barricaded situation.

The crisis negotiation unit was called in and the situation ended on Aug. 14 at 6:40 a.m. – almost 10 hours later – when the man came out and was taken into custody.

Police said officers found several items in the home, including a loaded sawed off .410 shotgun, a loaded 22-410 combination gun, a loaded .223 rifle, a loaded .45-70 rifle and two rounds of ammunition.

Erik James Petersen, 30, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace office with a weapon, flight while being pursued by a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and failing to comply with the condition of a release order.

Both Foui and Petersen were detained in custody and the charges against them have not been proven in court.

Police also arrested a 25-year-old woman, who is now facing multiple firearm-related charges. The charges have not been proven in court and the woman has been released on an undertaking.