Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
The first incident began around 7:45 p.m., when police were called to a mall in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue for a report of a shoplifter armed with a gun.
Mall security said that when they confronted the woman, who had shoplifted a pair of shoes, she said she had a gun and then left the mall. From a distance, security followed the suspect outside.
Police allege the suspect turned and pointed a gun at the security workers and pulled the trigger, which caused them to believe they’d been shot at. The woman continued her escape, and no one was physically injured.
The Winnipeg police’s general patrol officers, K9 unit and tactical support team responded to the incident and found the woman outside of a nearby store. She was taken into custody and turned over to the major crimes unit.
Police seized a BB gun, and recovered the stolen merchandise.
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with several offences, including robbery and discharge of an air gun or pistol with intent. She was taken into custody.
The second, unrelated incident began just before 10 p.m., when police received a report of a man on a Winnipeg Transit bus who was said to be causing trouble, smoking and holding a knife. Due to the suspect’s behaviour, the bus driver stopped the bus near Portage Avenue and Kennedy Street.
Police received a second call, saying the man had taken two knives out of his backpack and hid them on himself – one in his waistband and the other near one of his socks.
When officers got to the scene, they saw the man walking north on Kennedy from Portage. Police allege the suspect was uncooperative and placed his hands near his sock/ankle area, where he had hidden one of the knives. Police used a Taser to take the man into custody safely, and seized a folding-style knife.
Officers also found a second, hunting-style knife in his waistband, as well as a can of bear spray in his backpack.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon and six counts of failing to comply with the condition of a release order. He was taken into custody.
