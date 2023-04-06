Armoured truck flipped over after crash into concrete pillar: Winnipeg police

Two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after an armoured truck flipped over when it hit a concrete pillar in downtown Winnipeg.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Winnipeg Police Service encountered a single-vehicle crash at westbound Portage Avenue and Carlton Street involving an armoured security truck.

Police said the truck hit a concrete pillar from the overhead skywalk, which caused it to flip over. The driver was trapped inside the truck, while a second occupant managed to get out.

The crash on April 6, 2023 left an armoured truck overturned.

The driver was extracted from the truck. Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Police allege that someone may have come to the scene of the crash, stolen property from the truck, and then fled.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

