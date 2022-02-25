Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed senior: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in her 80s last summer.

Police announced Friday that they arrested a 39-year-old man from Winnipeg on Thursday in connection with the incident. The man, who was not named as he was released on an appearance notice, is facing a charge of driving carelessly causing death. The charge has not been tested in court.

The incident took place on Aug. 6, 2021, at the intersection of Smith Street and Broadway. A woman in her 80s was crossing the intersection when she was hit by a five-tonne truck. She died from her injuries two days later.