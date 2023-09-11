Arrest made in Mountain Avenue homicide

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting death over the weekend on Mountain Avenue.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue Sunday morning. A 23-year-old man, later identified as Everett Patterson King, was found outside a home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Dartanian Francesco Martin Packuluk was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Winnipeg police allege Packuluk and King were not previously known to each other, but attended a gathering at a home on Mountain Avenue. After leaving, the pair allegedly encountered each other outside, where King was shot.

Packuluk remains in custody and the charge has not been proven in court.

The investigation continues.