A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg man in West Broadway over the weekend.

Winnipeg police announced Tuesday that Abdizia Ahmed Saeed was arrested on Monday. He has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Marcel Alphonse Painchaud.

The 64-year-old was found dead in a residential suite in the 300 block of Langside Street on July 8.

According to police, Saeed and Painchaud knew each other and were tenants in the same building. They allege the two got into an altercation in Painchaud’s suite, where he was fatally stabbed.

Saeed remains in custody, and the charge against him has not been proven in court.

Painchaud’s death was the 19th homicide in Winnipeg in 2023.