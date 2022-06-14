Arrests made in connection with string of break and enters at Manitoba golf courses

Two men are facing charges after a slew of stolen property linked to several break and enters at Manitoba golf courses was discovered in a Killarney, Man. home.

RCMP initially received a report Friday afternoon of a suspicious vehicle parked on Mountain Avenue in Killarney, a community about 240 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Officers found the vehicle and attempted to speak with the owner, but it appeared no one was home as there was no answer at the door.

They then noticed another pickup truck blocking the driveway. Officers looked up the licence plate number and found it was reported stolen the previous day from the Rossman Lake Golf and Country Club in Rossburn, Man.

An 18-year-old man who was living there soon came to the home and granted officers permission to enter, as police suspected someone could still be inside.

A 23-year-old man was eventually found inside the home, as well.

Police said they then executed a search of the property and found an unsecured firearm as well as numerous stolen items including liquor, chainsaws, tools, chargers, batteries, clothing, keys to golf carts and keys to a cash register.

RCMP say the stolen property is linked to break and enter reports from golf courses in Deloraine, Cartwright, Rossburn, Russell, Shoal Lake and Rocanville, Sask.

Tyson Kowal, 23, from Deloraine was remanded into custody and charged with seven counts of breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

An 18-year-old man from Killarney was also arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.