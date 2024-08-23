Arrests made in machete attacks involving youth: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested three youths in connection with a pair of machete attacks in Winnipeg, including one who was previously charged with causing life-altering injuries to a 15-year-old male.

According to police, the attack took place on Aug. 4. in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue, and the victim was an 80-year-old man.

Police allege two males aged 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old girl were intoxicated and armed with machetes and an axe and confronting people outside of their residence.

The 80-year-old man, who was not related to the confrontation, was attacked by the youth while he was smoking outside.

The 12-year-old was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a weapon and assault with a weapon. She was released on an undertaking.

On Aug. 7, the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old were allegedly involved in an incident with another 15-year-old male, attacking him with machetes. The male suffered life-altering injuries.

The 15-year-old was arrested three days later and taken into custody, while police searched for the 14-year-old.

On Aug. 15, the 14-year-old allegedly sent threatening messages to a social services office, resulting in the building being locked down. He was found in the first 100 block of Kairstaine Lane and arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection with the two assaults, along with robbery and uttering threats. He was also charged with mischief under $5,000 in connection with a graffiti incident in Tyndall Park.

The 15-year-old, who was still in custody, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection with the assault on Pritchard Avenue.

None of the charges against the three youths have been proven in court.