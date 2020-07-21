WINNIPEG -- The RCMP has zeroed in on a home in Winnipeg’s North End that officers believe may be connected to Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe’s death, which Mounties are investigating as a homicide.

Investigators with RCMP Major Crime Services have identified a home on Alfred Ave. they believe may be linked. Police said the home burned in a fire on Jun. 20 and was demolished for safety reasons.

Police aren’t yet saying how they believe the home on Alfred may be involved but investigators will give an update on the investigation at 2 p.m.

They say officers with Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services will be on Alfred Ave. over the next three days as part of the investigation.

Reimer-Wiebe, 27, of Steinbach, Man. was known to some as George. He was found dead near Baker Street in Portage la Prairie on the night of Jun. 24. A homeowner told CTV News last month he found human remains near his garden.

Investigators have previously said they believe his body was placed there on Jun. 20 sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

After releasing a description of the victim and putting out a plea for information last week, the RCMP on Monday identified Reimer-Wiebe as the man whose remains were found. Officers released the man’s identity in an effort to help them trace Reimer-Wiebe’s activities between May 15 and Jun.20.

Terry Thiessen, a pastor and director of community with Adult and Teen Challenge – a 12-month Christian-based, residential program aimed at helping people living with addiction – told CTV News Tuesday Reimer-Wiebe had recently finished the program.

Thiessen confirmed Reimer-Wiebe had a wife and kids and that he’s working to help his family any way he can.

“They’re really devastated right now, as you can imagine,” said Thiessen, who described Reimer-Wiebe as “very kind-hearted” and “very considerate of others.”

“I can recall anecdotes of him wanting to help other people in trouble,” said Thiessen. “We’re really shocked and saddened right now.”

Last Wednesday, RCMP released additional information about the case, adding they were looking to identify four people spotted on a surveillance camera at a Portage la Prairie business who were believed to have information that could help with the investigation.

RCMP said Friday they are no longer looking for tips to identify the four people in the surveillance video.

This is a developing story. More details to come.