Arson charge laid against Interlake homeowner following house fire: RCMP

A 28-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly burned her own property down in January.

According to Gimli RCMP, Mounties were called to a fire at a home on Lilac Drive in Okno on Jan. 20, 2023. When they arrived, extensive damage to the home could be seen. The fire department extinguished the blaze and following an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

RCMP began to investigate and arrested the property owner on Feb. 8. She was charged with arson for fraudulent purpose and fraud over $5,000. She was taken into custody and appeared in court on Thursday. She was released and will appear again in court in Gimli on March 20.

Okno is located 138 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

