Arson charge laid against Interlake homeowner following house fire: RCMP

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with arson following a house fire in Okno, Man. on Jan. 20, 2023 (RCMP handout) A 28-year-old woman has been charged with arson following a house fire in Okno, Man. on Jan. 20, 2023 (RCMP handout)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island