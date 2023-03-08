Art gallery in Winnipeg celebrating female Canadian artists

Women’s fine art is the subject of a show spotlighting female works that are considered masterpieces all over Canada and far beyond its borders.

The “Celebrating Canadian Women Artists” exhibition at Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing paintings by Canada’s most recognized and accomplished female artists. The exhibition features 50 pieces from 39 Canadian female artists that have been created over the century, from coast to coast.

Dana and Shaun Mayberry from Mayberry Fine Art named the artists presented and explained what was so special about these women and their paintings.

“Historically, female artists have been underrepresented in the art world, institutions, galleries, dealers, collectors. We thought it as an opportunity to spotlight some of the immense talents that we have in our Canadian artists, both historical and contemporary,” Dana said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

The earliest work in the show is Emily Carr’s “Village Totem, Hazelton,” an oil painting on board from 1912.

“It was painted on a famous trip that she took with her sister up through Northern BC, that she actually set out to document images of totem poles,” Shaun Mayberry said.

Local Ojibwe artist Dee Barsy known for her abstract images of nature is also exhibited. She was a University of Manitoba student and continued her studies in Montreal. Her pieces are recognized as iconic in the artistic sphere.

“Maud Louis continues to be a fan favourite. Maud’s work is a triumph over adversity. She lived in poverty, yet somehow managed to produce a body of work that continues to resonate and brings joy to people’s lives,” Shaun Mayberry said.

The show presents women artists who are known for their strong Canadian roots.

“We have artists from Nunavut, the West Coast, Nova Scotia. A lot of these artists would focus on our Canadian landscape in their painting practice. We have imagery which is specific from Canada,” Dana Mayberry said.

“Celebrating Canadian Women Artists” runs in Mayberry Fine Art until March 18.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé