Assault at correctional centre sends man to hospital: Brandon police

One man was taken to the hospital last month following an attack at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The assault took place on Sept. 26 at the correctional centre, located at 375 Veterans Way.

According to the Brandon Police Service, the victim was a 44-year-old man who was being held in custody. He was airlifted to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre as he was unconscious and sustained serious injuries.

Police reviewed the surveillance video and identified three suspects – a 34-year-old man and two 26-year-old men.

The suspects were arrested for aggravated assault on Oct. 9 at the Brandon Correctional Centre. They appeared in court on Oct. 10.

As of Oct. 15, the victim remains in hospital in serious condition.

The three suspects are in custody.