Assault of pre-teen girl leads to arrest of 16-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation following the assault of a pre-teen girl.
The investigation began around 12:10 a.m. when officers received a report of a violent assault at a home on the First Nation. Police were also told that the suspect had a knife and was threatening to stab the pre-teen and any officer who responded.
Several officers went to the scene, where they found a 16-year-old suspect outside the home. Police told the suspect to show his hands; however he refused.
RCMP allege the suspect then took out a large knife.
One of the officers used a Taser on the suspect, which caused him to drop the knife and allowed officers to take him into custody.
Officers noticed the 16-year-old had mobility issues, so they safely escorted and placed him in the back of the police car. He was then taken to the RCMP detachment.
The pre-teen girl did not need medical attention.
Police continue to investigate.
