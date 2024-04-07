Assault of pre-teen girl leads to arrest of 16-year-old: Manitoba RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation following the assault of a pre-teen girl.

The investigation began around 12:10 a.m. when officers received a report of a violent assault at a home on the First Nation. Police were also told that the suspect had a knife and was threatening to stab the pre-teen and any officer who responded.

Several officers went to the scene, where they found a 16-year-old suspect outside the home. Police told the suspect to show his hands; however he refused.

RCMP allege the suspect then took out a large knife.

One of the officers used a Taser on the suspect, which caused him to drop the knife and allowed officers to take him into custody.

Officers noticed the 16-year-old had mobility issues, so they safely escorted and placed him in the back of the police car. He was then taken to the RCMP detachment.

The pre-teen girl did not need medical attention.

Police continue to investigate.