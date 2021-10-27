Assault on Main Street sends one to hospital
Winnipeg police respond to a serious assault on Main Street and Jarvis Avenue on October 27, 2021. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -
One person has been hospitalized following an assault on Main Street on Wednesday.
Police confirmed officers are on the scene of a residence on Main Street and Jarvis Avenue, and said one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
Police vehicles can be seen parked in front of the residence, with police tape surrounding an area around the home.
