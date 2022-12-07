Assault with cooking pan sends Manitoba woman to hospital

Brandon police

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of U.S. President Joe Biden's term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island