Assault with cooking pan sends Manitoba woman to hospital

An assault with a cooking pan at a home in Brandon, Man., resulted in a woman being sent to hospital and the arrest of an 18-year-old man.

The investigation began on Monday around 4 p.m., when the Brandon Police Service received a report of an assault at a home in the city.

Officers investigated and allege a woman was hit in the head with a cooking pan and then locked outside. Police also allege the suspect intentionally damaged the home’s walls, as well as other property within the residence.

The suspect left the home before police got there; however, after a short chase, he was arrested nearby.

The woman was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000, unlawfully in a dwelling and resist arrest. The suspect was also wanted on outstanding charges of robbery, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with probation.

Brandon police note that an intoxicated youth was also found in the home. Officers said the youth did not take part in the assault or damage the home, but was arrested and taken into custody until sober. The 14-year-old boy will receive a fine for consuming liquor under 18 years.