Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, families to speak about second landfill study

WINNIPEG -

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is to discuss details about a report into the logistics of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women.

But the group and the women's community of Long Plain First Nation are releasing a summary, not the report in its entirety.

Police have said they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were taken to the Prairie Green Landfill, but that it was too dangerous to search for them.

The federal government provided $740,000 to further research how to conduct a search safely after an initial feasibility study found it would be possible, but that toxic materials could pose a risk to workers.

The initial study, also funded by the federal government, also determined it could take up to three years and cost as much as $184 million.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two others -- Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a different landfill last year, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.