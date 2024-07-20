Assiniboine Park attractions closing early for comedy festival

WINNIPEG
    Assiniboine Park
    With the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in town at Assiniboine Park, some of park’s other amenities have adjusted their hours of operation.

    From July 19 to 21, the nature playground will open at 8 a.m. but close early at noon.

    The Domo Trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    The Park Café has extended its hours this weekend, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or later.

    Other park attractions including the Leaf and the zoo will have the same operating hours as always.

    Assiniboine Park Conservancy director of communications and public relations Laura Cabak told CTV News the playground doesn't typically shutdown during events like this, but "this is also not a typical event."

    "We made the decision to close the playground early on the festival dates due to the size and scale of the event, the anticipated pressures on parking, road restrictions, as well as the nature of the adults-only event," Cabak said. 

    The festival will also see some road closures. Assiniboine Park Drive near the Lyric field will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight over the three days. It will also be closed to incoming traffic from Wellington Crescent to the Mayor’s Grove starting at 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

    The entire park will close to incoming traffic no later than 5 p.m.

    For more information, you can visit the park’s website.

