Assiniboine Park says it’s removing all single-use plastic straws and bags from its retail operations.

The park says it will still provide biodegradable paper straws if requested.

Reusable bags will also be available for visitors.

The park joins a number of companies that have pledged to cut plastic straws from the menu—from local restaurant Salisbury House to international brands like A&W.

Assiniboine Park said the move is “part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” in a press release.

Only nine per cent of the nine billion tonnes of plastic the world has ever produced has been recycled, according to The United Nations Environment Programme.

The change at the park comes into effect on July 1.