Assiniboine Park Zoo administering COVID-19 vaccines to some animals

Tigers, monkeys, skunks and meerkats are among the animals at Assiniboine Park Zoo that will soon be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Zoo announced on Tuesday it has started administering a COVID-19 vaccine made specifically for animals, which it said will protect species at a greater risk of contracting the virus.

"Vaccination is a very common, safe and effective way of protecting animals in human care from a variety of illnesses,” Dr. Chris Enright, director of veterinary services and animal welfare at Assiniboine Park Zoo, said in a news release. “In addition to other biosecurity protocols we have in place here at the Zoo, vaccination against COVID-19 adds another layer of protection for the most vulnerable species in our care.”

The Zoo confirmed there has not been a diagnosed case of COVID-19 among the animals, but there have been cases reported at other zoos. According to the Zoo, primates, felids, and other animals that have close interactions with their human caregivers are most vulnerable to the virus.

A total of 55 animals will be vaccinated, including Amur tigers, snow leopards, white-handed gibbons, squirrel monkeys, camels, goats, llamas, skunks and meerkats.

The vaccine, which will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart, was developed by animal health company Zoetis.

CTV News will update this story.