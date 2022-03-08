Assiniboine Park Zoo administering COVID-19 vaccines to some animals
Tigers, monkeys, skunks and meerkats are among the animals at Assiniboine Park Zoo that will soon be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Zoo announced on Tuesday it has started administering a COVID-19 vaccine made specifically for animals, which it said will protect species at a greater risk of contracting the virus.
"Vaccination is a very common, safe and effective way of protecting animals in human care from a variety of illnesses,” Dr. Chris Enright, director of veterinary services and animal welfare at Assiniboine Park Zoo, said in a news release. “In addition to other biosecurity protocols we have in place here at the Zoo, vaccination against COVID-19 adds another layer of protection for the most vulnerable species in our care.”
The Zoo confirmed there has not been a diagnosed case of COVID-19 among the animals, but there have been cases reported at other zoos. According to the Zoo, primates, felids, and other animals that have close interactions with their human caregivers are most vulnerable to the virus.
A total of 55 animals will be vaccinated, including Amur tigers, snow leopards, white-handed gibbons, squirrel monkeys, camels, goats, llamas, skunks and meerkats.
The vaccine, which will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart, was developed by animal health company Zoetis.
CTV News will update this story.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau meets NATO partners in Latvia, pledges support to Baltic leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised Baltic leaders Tuesday that Canada will stand with them to fight the Kremlin's war on Ukraine and its cyberattacks on their countries.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
U.S. President Biden bans Russian oil, warns of 'Putin price hike' at pump
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
MP Leslyn Lewis launches Conservative leadership bid for second time
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time. The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party's 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
An attempt to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol and deliver food, water and medicine was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday by what Ukraine said was continued shelling by Russian forces as conditions inside the strategic city of 430,000 grew more desperate.
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
'We have to do better': More than 30,000 Afghan refugees still awaiting resettlement in Canada
As Canada prepares to welcome an influx of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion, there are fears that the additional volume in refugee applications from Ukrainians could lead to further delays for Afghan refugees if the government doesn't act.
Satellite images show activity at North Korean nuclear site
Commercial satellite images suggest a resumption of construction activity at North Korea's nuclear testing ground nearly four years after leader Kim Jong Un declared the site's closure and invited foreign journalists to observe the destruction of tunnels ahead of his first summit with then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
Regina
-
7 men charged after fentanyl, cocaine seized during drug trafficking investigation: Regina police
Seven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.
-
Sask. RCMP warn of dangerous highway conditions
Blowing snow, drifting and ice build up is continuing to create hazardous conditions on many Saskatchewan highways, according to RCMP.
-
'Historic event': Sask. First Nation sees first on-reserve birth in 50 years
Next to a warm fireplace, Ashley Rabbitskin delivered her son Kaleo at 7:01 a.m. on Feb. 23 in the healing lodge on Sturgeon Lake First Nation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon streets, sidewalks covered in 'icy glaze,' Claypool Drive closed
Saskatoon's streets and sidewalks were slick with ice Tuesday morning following a night of powerful winds.
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
-
U of S men's basketball coach resigns after allegation involving offensive music at practice
University of Saskatchewan men's basketball coach Barry Rawlyk has resigned, the school says.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted by OPP known to frequent these Ontario cities
Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached statutory release.
-
'Bet your dog's missing you': Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto building was forced to remove signage that was meant to welcome employees back to the office last week.
-
As COVID-19 cases go from 1 to 24,000, New Zealand changes tack
Back in August, New Zealand's government put the entire nation on lockdown after a single community case of the coronavirus was detected. On Tuesday, when new daily cases hit a record of nearly 24,000, officials told hospital workers they could help out on understaffed COVID-19 wards even if they were mildly sick themselves.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices rise again as province plans to stop collecting fuel tax on April 1
Gas prices remained high at Edmonton stations overnight Monday with drivers looking at an average of 163.4 cents per litre.
-
Central Alberta food company to host and employ some Ukrainian refugees
Baba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods, based in Mannville, has a goal of welcoming 15 Ukrainian refugees in the coming year.
-
Alta. RCMP constable charged in head-on crash
A northern Alberta Mountie faces a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty.
Toronto
-
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario gas prices set to climb at least another 10 cents per litre this week
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to climb at least another 10 cents this week, pushing prices at the pump closer to $2 per litre.
-
'Bet your dog's missing you': Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto building was forced to remove signage that was meant to welcome employees back to the office last week.
Calgary
-
Calgary gas prices reach record high post-provincial fuel tax relief announcement
Alberta drivers once again woke up to a spike in gas prices Tuesday morning, setting new record highs.
-
U.S. President Biden bans Russian oil, warns of 'Putin price hike' at pump
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
-
Calgary police to brief council on state of ongoing Beltline protests
The Calgary Police Service will brief city council Tuesday morning regarding the weekly protests taking place in the Beltline that are drawing the ire of some residents.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Transport Canada issues fines to six passengers on rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Montreal police adding surveillance cameras to fight crime, worrying community groups
Montreal police are planning to install nine more security cameras across the city in response to a rise in violent crime, but community groups are questioning whether the technology works to deter crime or is a waste of money.
-
Conservative commentator Tasha Kheiriddin not running as leader, endorses Jean Charest
Conservative commentator and political strategist Tasha Kheiriddin won't be running as the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada after sparking the idea early last month.
Ottawa
-
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
-
How much could you save on gas if Ontario suspends its fuel tax?
Gas prices in Ottawa have reached another all-time high, with the average above $1.84 per litre on Tuesday.
-
Here is the lineup for Ottawa Bluesfest 2022
It’s a day Ottawa music fans have long been waiting for: the Bluesfest 2022 lineup is here.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week; 704 new COVID-19 cases reported
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
-
Pressure on governments to cut taxes at the gas pump
As fuel prices hit historic highs, pressure is growing on governments to lower or eliminate its cut of taxes at the pump.
-
First Mounties to respond to N.S. mass shooting willing to testify at inquiry
The first three Mounties to respond to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting told a public inquiry last year they'd be willing to testify, though lawyers for the RCMP have recently resisted having them take the stand.
Kitchener
-
'Outrageous and unthinkable': Family of man killed by Toronto police addresses SIU decision
Family members of a man who was shot and killed by Toronto police in Simcoe last November are speaking out about a decision released by the province’s Special Investigations Unit last week.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel
Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.
-
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
Vancouver
-
B.C. adds conditions for Trans Mountain expansion, ministers say concerns remain
British Columbia has amended the conditions of its environmental assessment certificate for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and told the federal government it still has concerns about its response to potential marine oil spills.
-
B.C. order for health workers' COVID-19 immunization status lifts mention of vaccine deadlines
British Columbia has removed any mention of COVID-19 vaccination deadlines from its order requiring health-care professionals to report their vaccination status.
-
B.C. government promises high-speed internet for all residents by 2027
The British Columbia government says an $830-million investment will provide high-speed internet access to every part of the province by 2027.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Ukrainian refugees land on Vancouver Island, leaving husband and father behind
Walking around Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Monday afternoon, it was the first time Ukrainian refugee Liudmyla Paliukh had ever seen the ocean.
-
'We got inspired': Men Without Hats announce new album, 40th anniversary tour
Men Without Hats spent the past 10 months at home on Vancouver Island recording Again (Part 2).
-
Victoria eyes big return of cruise ships starting in April
Victoria will host the first cruise ship back in Canadian waters next month.