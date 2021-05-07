WINNIPEG -- Among the many closures set to take effect on Sunday is the Assiniboine Park Zoo, along with a number of areas inside Assiniboine Park.

Less than two hours after the province announced a new round of health orders that will prompt widespread closures, the Assiniboine Park Zoo announced it would be closing on Sunday.

Along with this, The Park Café will be closing its indoor and patio dining, though the Park Treats window will be open for takeout, and delivery options are available.

The Pavilion will also close.

The park said its Nature Playground, English Garden, Leo Mol Sculpture Garden and park green spaces will stay open.

Under the province’s new health orders, which take effect on Sunday, outdoor gatherings of people from different households are limited to five people.

"When visiting Assiniboine Park, please follow all public health orders," the Assiniboine Park Zoo said in a Facebook post Friday night. "We encourage all Park visitors to wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing is difficult or unpredictable."

The Assiniboine Park Zoo said masks are required to enter all indoor facilities, including washrooms.

CTV News has reached out to the Assiniboine Park Zoo for more details.