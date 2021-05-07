WINNIPEG -- A long list of new public health orders were announced Friday evening, but absent from the list was guidance on learning.

During a 6 p.m. news conference on Friday, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin was asked whether schools will be moved to remote learning given the rising case numbers and strict new measures.

“This is something we’re actively looking at right now, so we’re going to have something in this regard in the near future,” said Roussin.

The Manitoba Teachers’ Society has been calling on the province to move to Code Red in high-risk areas, including Winnipeg.

Roussin didn’t say when students, parents, and educators could learn of any changes.

“We haven’t made a decision on that, but we are going to be able to provide more information on that in the very near future.”

In the new restrictions, which go into effect Sunday, May 9 at 12:01 a.m., after-school activities will have to close.

