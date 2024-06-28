WINNIPEG
    • Assiniboine Park Zoo welcomes critically endangered bird

    Chad, the Assiniboine Park Zoo's blue-billed curassow, is pictured in a recent photo. (Assiniboine Park Zoo) Chad, the Assiniboine Park Zoo's blue-billed curassow, is pictured in a recent photo. (Assiniboine Park Zoo)
    A critically endangered bird is now making its home at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo.

    The zoo announced Thursday that Chad, a six-year-old blue-billed curassow, now calls its Toucan Ridge habitat home.

    According to the American Bird Conservancy, the blue-billed curassow is native to Colombia, and is a critically endangered species due to hunting and deforestation.

    The Assiniboine Park Zoo said there are only 700 birds left in the wild.

    Chad is part of the zoo’s special survival plan, and staff plan to pair him with another female blue-billed curassow.

