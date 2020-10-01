WINNIPEG -- An assisted living centre in Winnipeg has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Concordia Village posted a statement on its website saying one positive case had been identified, adding the staff member had "diligently followed all known precautions, including PPE (wearing Personal Protective Equipment) during all resident service duties."

The assisted living centre, which is located on Molson Street in Winnipeg, said in the statement it anticipates the risk to residents is low, and said Public Health is contacting all close contacts.

It said dining rooms, which have been out of service since Monday, Sept. 28, are being disinfected. Meals are being delivered to suites and resident activities have been suspended.

Visitors are being screened and have been restricted to one visitor per family each day. Masks are also required.

In a letter from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority sent to the assisted living centre on Wednesday, it said there had been a case of COVID-19 diagnosed, and said there had been potential exposures in two dining rooms during three days from Sept. 23 to 25.

The assisted living centre has not been listed on the province's list of potential public exposures, as of Thursday evening.