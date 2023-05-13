'At a critical point': Manitoba Animal Alliance rescues dog with collar embedded in neck

Soffie was flown back to Winnipeg and treated at the Centennial Animal Hospital. Vandekerkhove said veterinary surgeons were able to completely remove the collar. (Source: Manitoba Animal Alliance) Soffie was flown back to Winnipeg and treated at the Centennial Animal Hospital. Vandekerkhove said veterinary surgeons were able to completely remove the collar. (Source: Manitoba Animal Alliance)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island