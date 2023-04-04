'At a crossroad': Canada's police chiefs request urgent meeting with premiers

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump sits at the defence table with his defence team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?

Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.

Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one

A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.

