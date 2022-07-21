ATM stolen from building, police investigating

Winnipeg police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a business.

Police said officers were called early Thursday morning to a business in the 2500 block of Main Street.

Investigators said an ATM was removed and police found it nearby and it was abandoned.

Pictures from the scene show a door ripped off its hinges and debris on the ground in front of the business.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate and police say no arrests have been made.