Attempted murder charge laid after man shot in the face in Winnipeg back lane

A Winnipeg man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a man was shot in the face in a Winnipeg back lane in October 2021.

The incident took place on Oct. 4 near McKenzie Street and Parr Avenue.

Winnipeg police allege the suspect and victim were driving in a car when the victim, a man in his 40s, was shot in the face. He suffered severe facial injuries.

The suspect ran away and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The major crimes unit investigated and identified Jonathon Gunn, 29, as a suspect. Police noted that Gunn was already in custody for an unrelated matter.

Gunn, 29, was arrested on Wednesday.

He has been charged with attempted murder. The charge has not been proven in court.

Gunn is in custody at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

The victim and suspect were previously known to each other.