Attendance at The Forks beginning to rebound

One of the city’s most popular attractions is beginning to regain popularity nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

Zach Peters, communications manager for The Forks, said on Thursday that the attraction has returned to “pre-pandemic” levels of visitation since September 2022.

“The pandemic obviously hurt every organization and institution, The Forks included,” he said. “Doors were closed at the time, and we had to shut down, but now we’re back up and running. And it's really great to see the numbers of people on the Nestaweya River Trail coming into the forks to skate.”

Peters said in an email on Thursday that more than 250,000 people visited The Forks throughout January, which he said was comparable to 2019 levels.

Visits are tracked by market door counts, as well as supplemental eco-counters in different places to track the number of people coming to the site using active transportation, such as bikes or the river trail.

“Being back to pre-pandemic numbers is exciting as it allows us to again offer so many of the great programs, initiatives, and activities that folks love to come and do at The Forks,” Peters wrote in an email to CTV Winnipeg. “And all revenue here at The Forks is re-invested back into our operations, only meaning that we can do more for our community.”