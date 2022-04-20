Avian flu confirmed in wild bird samples from southern Manitoba
The province has confirmed the presence of avian influenza was found in two different wild bird samples in Manitoba.
The province said in a news release Wednesday the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative confirmed the cases after samples from several snow geese were collected near Waskada and a single sample from a bald eagle was collected in the Dauphin area.
The province said a sample from each location tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza subtype H5N1.
It noted no cases of avian influenza were detected in poultry flocks in Manitoba.
Cases of HPAI and H5N1 were previously confirmed in other provinces and across the United States, including in North Dakota and Minnesota along the route for spring migratory birds returning to Manitoba.
PROVINCE RECOMMENDS EXTRA PRECAUTIONS
The province said the risk of avian flu to human health is low, and there are no known cases of transmission of this strain from birds to humans in North America.
Still, the province said people should not touch dead birds or other wildlife with their bare hands. Protective eyewear and masks are recommended as an additional precaution. The province advises thorough hand washing before and after with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
If a dead bird has to be handled, the province said you should wear gloves and the dead bird should be placed in a plastic bag.
The province also said this strain does not pose a food safety risk. Manitoba poultry and eggs are safe to eat when properly handled and cooked, the province said.
Officials also ask Manitobans to contact them if they observe clusters of six or more dead wild waterfowl like ducks or geese or other water birds, any number of dead raptors or avian scavengers like ravens or crows, or large groups of dead birds. Anyone who sees this can call the province’s tip line at 1-800-782-0076.
SMALL FLOCKS AT HIGH RISK
Additionally, Manitoba Agriculture said small flocks are considered at high risk for HPAI infection as they often have access to outdoor pens and free-range. Small flock owners are encouraged to confine their birds indoors if possible during wild bird migration.
Meanwhile, Manitoba’s poultry farmers are urged to follow strict biosecurity protocols like taking precautions with farm visitors and service companies.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Details of Russia's takeover of Chornobyl
Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers say they were held at gunpoint and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep. Scientists and officials watched in disbelief from afar at some of the activity of Russian forces around the damaged reactor.
Canada's annual rate of inflation highest since 1991: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
Amid stock plunge, Netflix aims to curtail password sharing
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
Effect of open bidding on price, demand for Ontario homes questioned
Proposed Ontario regulations that could make the home bidding process more open may not address what real estate experts say is the core issue with the market, supply.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.
-
Sask. reports record number of visits to Highway Hotline site in past year
Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline received a record breaking nearly 13 million hits over the past year, according to a release from the provincial government.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon driving conditions 'challenging' after spring snowstorm
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers and pedestrians to be careful after mixed precipitation, dropping temperatures and blowing snow.
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
Northern Ontario
-
Search efforts continue for two missing people, plane
The search continues for a small plane with two people on board that went missing about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie last Thursday.
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Street sweeping underway in Greater Sudbury
Things are about to get real dusty as the annual spring street sweeping in Greater Sudbury gets underway.
Edmonton
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Kenney to announce supports for Ukrainians who come to Alberta
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday will announce supports for Ukrainians who arrive in Alberta as the war continues.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy the snow, it won't last long
Snow's done. The sun's coming out and the melt will kick in this afternoon. Tuesday brought a significant snowfall to much of the province.
Toronto
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
COVID hospitalizations surpass 1,600 in Ontario; 28 more deaths
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario has surpassed the 1,600 threshold for the first time since mid-February as the province reports an additional 28 deaths related to the disease.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to end Grade 10 academic and applied streaming
Ontario’s Liberal Party is promising to eliminate streaming in Grade 10 if elected, building on the removal of Grade 9 applied or academic course options put forward by the Doug Ford government last year.
Calgary
-
Spring snowstorm wreaks havoc on Calgary roads
Some Calgary neighbourhoods remain blanketed by snow as the city faced far more snow than what was initially predicted in Tuesday's storm.
-
Royal Tyrrell Museum says summer camp gender quotas ensure girls are included
A world-renowned paleontology museum in Drumheller, Alta. says the withholding of dinosaur summer camp spots based on gender is designed to encourage girls to participate.
-
Priced out of Ontario, homebuyers turn their eyes to the Calgary real estate market
As Ontario's sizzling real estate market puts home ownership out of reach for many Canadians, a growing number of prospective buyers are looking west in hopes of achieving their white-picket-fence dreams.
Montreal
-
28-year-old arrested in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Hochelaga apartment
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member, his son. He was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Montreal's Centre-Sud.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 100, 26 more deaths
On Wednesday, Quebec public health officials reported a rise of 100 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the province and 26 more deaths.
-
Former Montreal mayoral candidate Balarama Holness promises new multicultural provincial party
Former candidate for Montreal mayor Balarama Holness is dipping his toe into provincial politics with the creation of a new party, Mouvement Quebec.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to keep mask mandate in place for 'foreseeable future'
OC Transpo will keep its mask mandate in place even after the province lifts its masking requirements on public transit, the city’s transit chief said Wednesday.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
-
Canada's annual rate of inflation highest since 1991: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
Atlantic
-
Police on scene of suspicious package at Halifax playground; public asked to avoid the area
Police in Halifax are on the scene of a suspicious package at a city playground Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster dose
As of Tuesday, New Brunswickers who are 50 and older can go and get a second COVID-19 booster shot at participating pharmacies.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Trudeau visiting Waterloo region Wednesday
The leader of Canada will be making several stops in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
-
Walmart arsonist sentenced to 18 months in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to setting fires at three Walmart stores across Waterloo region last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation.
-
TVDSB approves mask requirement despite lack of enforcement mechanisms
Public school trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a mask “requirement” that can not and will not be enforced.
Vancouver
-
Door-to-door scam: Someone is pretending to collect cash in Kelowna for cancer charity
Someone is going door-to-door in Kelowna, claiming to be collecting money for a cancer-related charity and then pocketing the cash, police say.
-
Man dies, another seriously injured after both were ejected from ATV in B.C.'s Okanagan
An ATV crash in B.C.'s Okanagan became deadly over the weekend after two men rolled down a steep embankment and were ejected from the vehicle, Mounties say.
-
Fatal multi-vehicle crash leads to closure on Surrey road for hours
A road in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood was closed for several hours Tuesday evening due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Family of 5, including woman 'clinging to the window ledge,' rescued from Victoria house fire
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped their Victoria home as it was destroyed by a suspicious fire overnight.
-
Vancouver Island conservation group moving thousands of salmon that will produce millions of eggs
Tim Kulchyski says salmon used to be so plentiful off Vancouver Island that they would shake his Cowichan ancestors' dugout canoes as they collided in the waters of the Salish Sea. But that's no longer the case.
-
'Priced itself out of the retirement market': Realtors weigh in on changing age of Vancouver Island residents
Vancouver Island has long been known as a place where people come to retire, but a new report shows that is no longer the case. The island’s immigration is now being fuelled by young, working families.