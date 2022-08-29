Backstreet Boys hit the green at Winnipeg golf course

'Backstreet's Back' in Winnipeg, but the band took some time for a round of golf before hitting the stage.

The band was set to play at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Monday night. Before treating fans to the Backstreet Boys experience, the band was spotted putting in some recreation time.

Jim Doyle posted a photo to Facebook of himself with Nick Carter and Brian Littrell on Sunday, saying they were enjoying a round of golf at Rossmere Golf and Country Club.

Jim Doyle poses with members of the Backstreet Boys at Rossmere Golf and Country Club (Photo courtesy: Jim Doyle)

Doyle wasn’t the only one to spot Carter and Littrell on the course. Another person tweeted a picture of their son with the boys at Rossmere.

The Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA World Tour to Canada Life Centre Monday, with the show scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.