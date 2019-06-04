Premier Brian Pallister says a self-imposed ban on government announcements and advertising is coming in a matter of days as an early election looms.

The premier refused to say which month the election will be held but says he wants to make sure his government doesn't have an unfair advantage using tax dollars to promote itself prior to a campaign period.

Pallister says the clerk of the executive council will be consulted to determine which activities are allowed during the ban period.

Under the fixed election date law, governments must adhere to a 90-day "blackout" period of ads and announcements prior to election day.

But the premier says it is not his intention to hide from the media, and he and his cabinet ministers will be available during the self-imposed blackout.

Pallister also said people don’t need to concern themselves with an election for at least a matter of weeks.