Beagles saved from animal testing to find homes in Canada

Ten beagles recused from animal testing will be getting new leases on life in Manitoba, Alberta and Ontario.

The dogs started their trip home Friday from the United States. Their origin cannot be made public to protect the network that worked to rescue the dogs.

All 10 dogs have foster homes lined up and they will be cared for by the foster families for at least four weeks. During that time they will get a wellness check and to settle into life as a pet.

According to The Beagle Alliance, the charity that rescued the pooches, these pups were bred into animal testing and were destined to be put down.

“We are blessed to be able to work with individuals and organizations who are passionate and dedicated enough to want to see these former research dogs make it to safety, love and freedom. They will touch grass, play with toys and experience the life all dogs deserve,” said Lori Cohen, the alliance’s executive director. “It’ll be a special day.”

Cohen told CTV News that beagles are used in animal testing because they are good-natured, docile and they are small.

“All the things we love about beagles is why they are exploited in animal testing,” Cohen told CTV News.

Since March 2022, this group has placed more than 60 dogs from research into homes.