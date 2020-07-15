WINNIPEG -- Parks Canada says a person hiking in Riding Mountain National Park suffered lacerations to their face and back after having a surprise encounter with a young black bear.

Parks Canada confirmed with CTV News that the incident happened on July 13, when an individual was attacked by the bear on the Moon Lake Trail.

Parks Canada learned of the attack a day later. The trail has since been closed.

"Human and wildlife safety is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada," Parks Canada said in a written statement. "The Agency takes action to promote coexistence between people and wildlife, to ensure the well-being and safety of both."

Parks Canada said the Moon Lake Trail is a natural feeding corridor for wildlife during the summer months.

In order to reduce 'potential human-wildlife encounters', Parks Canada said it placed restrictions on the trail on July 10, including no dogs or bicycles allowed, and people on the trail were required to travel in groups.

"It is important for visitors to remember that they share the surrounding habitat with wildlife," Parks Canada said.

"Riding Mountain National Park is home to many black bears and visitors can encounter a bear at any time or any place, whether it be on a busy trail close to town or in the remote backcountry."

It said, while black bears mostly try to avoid people, encounters between the bears and people do happen.

Parks Canada said people hiking in bear country should make noise while out hiking, to let bears know they’re in the area. Hikers should also carry bear spray, ensure it is accessible, and know how to use it before hitting the trails. Dogs should also remain on a leash, as Parks Canada says they can provoke defensive behaviours in bears.

This is a developing story. More to come.

-with files from CTV's Vanessa Broadbent