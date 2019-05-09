

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol is reporting more improvised guns than ever before.

The crime prevention group’s co-founder James Favel said a homemade gun was turned into the group Wednesday and turned over to police to be destroyed.

The discovery comes a month after the Winnipeg Police Service said it was finding a growing number of improvised guns on the streets.

Police said in 2016 only three were seized, and six the following year.

In 2018, more than 60 were taken.

Favel said he’s hopeful their partnership with the police will improve safety in Winnipeg.

“This is a problem. We know the police have a new guns and gangs strategy and I hope we see something positive come from it because this is scary,” he said.

Favel said the Bear Clan has a “no questions asked” policy for people turning in weapons.

He added while he doesn’t believe the weapon would have been fired, he said it may have caused injury to someone who tried to use it.