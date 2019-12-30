WINNIPEG -- Over the last week, the Bear Clan was able to take a small bag of meth and a makeshift gun off of Winnipeg streets.

“We have a group that walks in North Point Douglas on Sundays and they came across that bag of meth. That’s a substantial amount, I think maybe 10 or 12 points in there,” said James Favel, executive director of the Bear Clan.

“The other day, a young man who was trying to exit gangs, came into the Den, he was kind of having a bad day, he turned over that improvised firearm and a large knife as well.”

Favel said the man was asking for help and the organization provided assistance and put him in connection with resources to try and get housing.

2019 a busy year

Favel said a lot has happened in 2019, the group has been able to take eight improvised firearms off the streets, as well as two pellet guns. It has also picked up over 140,000 needles.

He added the organization also opened doors to a new building this last year, which provides another location for people in need to go.

“So now on South Kirk Avenue we have three doors, so that’s amazing,” said Favel, adding the organization also has almost 1,700 volunteers.

Favel praised the group’s volunteers, saying without them the program would not be able to work.