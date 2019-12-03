WINNIPEG -- Increased foot patrols, expanded use of CCTV cameras and improved lighting top the list of recommendations included in the Manitoba Police Commission’s report on the safety of Winnipeg’s downtown.

The report, which was produced at the request of the province’s minister of justice, brought together representatives from the City of Winnipeg, Winnipeg Police Service and private sector stakeholders.

The report includes a total of 27 recommendations and pays particular attention to foot patrols.

The emphasis on foot patrols and their role in promoting security within the urban landscape, includes reviewing and coordinating the deployment of such resources among police, police cadets and patrollers sponsored by various Business Improvement Zones.

The report includes a recommendation that if analysis warrants, foot patrols be expanded through reallocation of funding.

It also recommends the expanded use of small patrol vehicles such as golf carts or sidewalk-capable utility vehicles to allow wider areas to be covered more quickly.

This emphasis on foot patrols contrasts with news emerging from Winnipeg city council in recent weeks that proposed budget cuts could actually reduce police resources, resulting in drastic cuts to or even complete elimination of the cadet program.

Also recommended is a public education campaign highlighting the presence and function of non-police patrollers such as BIZ representatives in attending to wellness checks and other immediate street-level needs.

The report cites the approach to foot patrols taken in downtown Minneapolis, where they fulfill something of a triage function, connecting those in need to appropriate resources, from outreach and programming to emergency services.

Feedback received from stakeholders and the public suggested a ‘critical mass’ of foot patrols would help enhance not only safety but the perception of safety.

Feedback also indicated that foot patrollers need not necessarily be police officers, and that while police are needed to respond to criminal matters, anyone conducting patrol while wearing a uniform would increase the perception of safety.