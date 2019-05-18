

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol will soon be getting a little more nimble.

Starting in June, the group will be doing bike patrols more frequently, in addition to foot patrols.

Bear Clan executive director James Favel says the group has done bike patrols a couple of times in the past two years.

Now with a grant from Winnipeg police they’ve been able to purchase 15 bikes.

"It does allow us to reach a little further than we normally do. It'll allow us to respond to critical incidents a little bit quicker as well. We can carry our AED, first aid kits, some food and things like that, sharps containers all on the bikes as well,” said Favel.

With five bikes donated from the WRENCH last year, the Bear Clan now has a total of 20 bikes for the group.

Before the bike patrols start, the clan will be getting some special training from police to make sure they’re safe on the road.