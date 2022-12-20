Bear spray used in two commercial robberies in west Winnipeg, police say

Winnipeg police are investigating two more robberies involving bear spray.

It comes after staff at an outdoor shop were sprayed on Saturday after confronting two suspects trying to shoplift.

Officers responded to two more incidents Monday morning at about 10:30 in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue where businesses were robbed. The retail centre west Winnipeg is the latest area known to be hit with a robbery involving bear spray.

CTV News has learned Mark's is one of the stores where it happened – a member business of the Retail Council of Canada which is concerned about a spike in bear spray incidents.

"What we're hearing more so right now and have been for the last year is the increase of just general violent crimes, aggressive crimes,” said Rui Rodrigues, executive advisor of loss prevention and risk management for the Retail Council of Canada. “Bear spray is one of the type of offences we hear about."

Police said in both robberies merchandise was stolen and staff were sprayed and treated for exposure.

The incidents may be related but investigators have yet to confirm any link.

"It's very concerning,” said Kelvin Goertzen, Manitoba’s Justice Minister. “Not just what we've seen over the weekend, over the last few days but really what we've seen over the last couple of years."

Goertzen wants Ottawa to crack down on bear spray, amid police projections the number of incidents where it's used during the commission of a criminal offence could spike to 1,200 this year, which would be a 40 per cent jump from 2021 and an 80 per cent increase from the average number of incidents between 2017 and 2021.

Goertzen has written David Lametti, the federal justice minister, calling for tougher rules surrounding bear spray cans that are concealed or modified to be used as weapons against people.

Goertzen feels it needs to remain legal and accessible for people who want to buy it for its intended purpose.

“What we've said to the federal government is we need to make changes to the Criminal Code to make modifying bear spray, camouflaging it for the use against individuals a prohibited weapon so the police can act upon it before it's used,” he said.

Goertzen said Ottawa got the message but he feels action needs to be taken faster.

On Saturday at Wilderness Supply, a store which carries bear spray but keeps it under lock and key, staff were sprayed while confronting suspects trying to shoplift.

Owner Rick Shone said customers need to fill out paper work and show valid identification before purchasing the product.

He supports changes to prevent future incidents.

It remains to be seen what changes, if any, Ottawa will make but the Retail Council of Canada also wants something done about bear spray to help curb the violence taking place in stores.

"Because it isn't seen as a weapon of sorts it's something that people can easily get their hands on and use,” Rodrigues said.

Police are still investigating the two latest robberies.

No arrests have been announced.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the businesses for comment. Lametti's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Goertzen said the federal government is reviewing his request.