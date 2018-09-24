

The Canadian Press





LA BROQUERIE, Man. - Cellular phone coverage is being boosted in southeastern Manitoba -- an area where emergency workers have faced severe communications difficulties.

Bell-MTS has announced plans for three new LTE-advanced cellular sites in Woodridge, Zhoda and Stuartburn.

The move is part of a previously announced plan by Bell-MTS to spend $1 billion over five years on improving wireless and broadband communication in the province.

The Stuartburn area was hit by wildfires in the fall of 2011 and some firefighters resorted to using land lines in people's homes and businesses to communicate.

Chris Goertzen, president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, says expanding cell coverage will improve public safety and increase business opportunities in rural areas.