Wildfires are plaguing communities in southeastern Manitoba.

Late Monday morning a fire in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie flared up. Firefighters are on scene fighting a fire south of La Broquerie near provincial road 302, the department said.

On Sunday, homeowners in the same area fought back flames to protect their homes from grass fires.

In the community of Zhoda, about 100 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, Jim Swidersky, 53, tells CTV News he lost everything except the clothes on his back.

Swidersky, who is also the Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn said he first noticed a fire coming towards his house looking out his kitchen window.

“How come it's so grey and brown,” he said.

Swidersky called 911 and pulled out his garden hose to trying and stop the flames but within minutes the fire was at his doorstep.

“It sounded like a freight train.”

After the fire burnt the hydro line he said he lost water and couldn’t stop the fire from overtaking the house.

He didn’t sleep Sunday night and plans to meet with his insurance company Monday.

Swidersky said the local fire department told him other homes in the area are damaged form the fire but his is the only that was destroyed.

“One time we're going to lose to lives. It's gotta stop,” he said.

OVERNIGHT FIRE IN THE RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF EMERSON-FRANKLIN

In the Rural Municipality of Emerson-Franklin about 15 fire fighters battled a grass fire near the town of Emerson, few kilometres west of Highway 59.

Safety officer Jay Ihme said it broke out around 6 p.m. and firefighters stayed on scene for about 12 hours.

He said between 60 and 100 acres burned, but no property was lost.

“It was a long night,” he said.

He said Monday around 10:30 a.m. the situation appeared to be staying under control.

“So far, so good. The wind has gone down,” he said.

Ihme said with dry and windy conditions fires can flare up even if people were burning something a few days ago.

“The word has to get out that people can’t burn anything when there’s a fire ban. We need to be able to fine people larger amounts,” Reeve Greg Janzen told CTV News Monday.