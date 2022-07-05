Best friends that met through Royal Winnipeg Ballet to appear on Amazing Race Canada

Best friends that met through Royal Winnipeg Ballet to appear on Amazing Race Canada

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Assembly National Chief Archibald takes stage at meeting despite suspension

Dressed in Indigenous regalia, National Chief RoseAnne Archibald strode into the annual Assembly of First Nations gathering in Vancouver ahead of a group of chanting supporters on Tuesday. Just the day before, Archibald said she had been 'erased' from the agenda after her suspension in June. Instead, she led opening ceremonies and welcomed attendees in her opening address.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island