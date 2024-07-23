WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Big Bounce event in Winnipeg postponed one week

    The Big Bounce Canada says four inflatable event features four massive inflatable attractions, including the 'World's Biggest Bouncy Castle.' (The Big Bounce Canada/release) The Big Bounce Canada says four inflatable event features four massive inflatable attractions, including the 'World's Biggest Bouncy Castle.' (The Big Bounce Canada/release)
    Share

    An event bringing large bounce castles to Winnipeg has been postponed for one week.

    The Big Bounce, originally set to take over Assiniboia Downs on July 27 and 28, has been pushed to Aug. 2 to 4 due to a scheduling conflict.

    A spokesperson for the company said information about the scheduling changes was sent on Sunday by email. It allowed people who already purchased a ticket to apply for a refund or attend a new session on the new dates.

    People are told they should also check their spam or junk mail folder for the email.

    Tickets for the event, which includes multiple bounce structures, are available online.

