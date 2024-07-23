Big Bounce event in Winnipeg postponed one week

An event bringing large bounce castles to Winnipeg has been postponed for one week.

The Big Bounce, originally set to take over Assiniboia Downs on July 27 and 28, has been pushed to Aug. 2 to 4 due to a scheduling conflict.

A spokesperson for the company said information about the scheduling changes was sent on Sunday by email. It allowed people who already purchased a ticket to apply for a refund or attend a new session on the new dates.

People are told they should also check their spam or junk mail folder for the email.

Tickets for the event, which includes multiple bounce structures, are available online.