Deteriorating former housing complex slated for demolition

A former low-income housing complex that’s been an eyesore in downtown Winnipeg for years is going to be torn down.

A demolition permit was issued by the City of Winnipeg on Aug. 28, 2024, for the property at 575 Balmoral Street.

A provincial spokesperson told CTV News Friday that crews will begin to prepare the site for demolition next week.

They also said in a written statement that it is working with the Winnipeg Housing and Rehabilitation Corporation (WHRC) to ensure the demolition is prioritized.

The province also said the complex is currently owned by Manitoba Housing which anticipates transferring the property to the WHRC in the coming days.

The WHRC is a not-for-profit corporation focused on affordable housing in Winnipeg’s inner city. In May, it announced redevelopment plans for the property which included a 30-unit building.

Centre Village complex was built on the property in 2010 by CentreVenture Development, Knox United Church, and the Manitoba government for $3.7 million, and won a number of architecture awards.

It was initially operated as a cooperative housing for newcomer and low-income families, but Manitoba Housing took ownership of it in 2015.

In the years that followed, vacancies at the housing unit rose and the facility was ultimately shut down in 2021.

- With files from CTV's Kimberly Rio Wertman